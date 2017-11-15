Wine and paint event set Nov. 15
LITTLE FALLS—Great River Arts will host its next wine and painting night from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the art center in downtown Little Falls.
The artwork that will be painted goes with deer hunting season. Participants will paint a silhouette of a buck on a wooden background and have the option to include a custom greeting.
Class is perfect for all skill levels as Art Bar 39 leads people step by step through.
Register online at www. greatart.org/adult-opportunities or call 320-632-0960.