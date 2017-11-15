Search
    Wine and paint event set Nov. 15

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:19 a.m.
    This is the artwork participants can paint during a wine and painting night scheduled 7-9 p.m. tonight, Wednesday at Great RIver Arts in downtown Little Falls. Submitted

    LITTLE FALLS—Great River Arts will host its next wine and painting night from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the art center in downtown Little Falls.

    The artwork that will be painted goes with deer hunting season. Participants will paint a silhouette of a buck on a wooden background and have the option to include a custom greeting.

    Class is perfect for all skill levels as Art Bar 39 leads people step by step through.

    Register online at www. greatart.org/adult-opportunities or call 320-632-0960.

