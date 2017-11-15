Two die in car when it collides with train in northwest Minn.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at about 10: 45 a.m. Wednesday near U.S. Highway 59 on a private driveway, just north of Plummer.

Both of those who died were in the car, which was headed east on the private drive. The train was headed south.

Troopers remain on the scene and are actively investigating the crash as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.