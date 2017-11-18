Divide dahlias in fall for winter storage

A: Dahlias are best separated in the fall before storage, cutting the stem apart so each tuberous root has at least one bud, or "eye," located where the stem meets the tuber-like structure. If clumps are broken apart without cutting, the tuberous roots often end up without an eye.

The American Dahlia Society recommends a simple successful storage method using plastic Saran Wrap. Tear off a sheet of plastic wrap about 20 inches long and lay it on a flat surface. Place a tuber on one end and roll the plastic wrap over one complete turn. Lay another tuber alongside and roll again. Be certain that bare tubers don't touch; plastic wrap must separate all tubers. You can wrap about five tubers in a package. When you reach the last six inches of plastic, fold over the side portions and finish rolling. Fasten with tape and store the bundles at 40-45 degrees F.

Q: What's the best way to keep my succulents over winter? Can I keep them together in the large container they're currently in, or will I have to separate them? They summered outdoors, but last year I lost them when I brought them indoors. - Jan Hoyt, Portland, N.D.

A: Succulents can be kept together in a large combination container if given plenty of light in winter, and carefully avoiding overwatering. When planted together in a larger container, it's easy for cacti and succulents to stay too moist because of the large soil mass. Separating them into smaller individual pots makes it easier to control the moisture, but many succulent growers do leave them successfully in combination planters by being extra cautious with watering. Succulents dry out nicely outdoors with increased sun and air, but indoors they can easily stay too wet.

Everybody's home conditions of heat, light and humidity vary greatly, but many succulents in larger combinations might only need watering sparingly once or twice a month in winter. You're always safe to err on the dry side with succulents, if unsure.

Q: Potato slugs or bugs ate some of our potato tubers this past season. Do the potato bugs come with the seed potatoes? Or are they in the soil year to year? How can I control or eliminate them, and can I do anything when I rototiller the garden? - Scott and Staci Langemo, Bismarck, N.D.

A: Although many gardeners are bothered by Colorado potato beetles that eat foliage, the damage to the tubers on the photos you sent is probably voles. Voles are short-tailed field mice that are fond of eating underground potato tubers, the shoulders of carrots and beets, while also attacking melons, squash and pumpkins. Rodent repellents, baits and traps have been used successfully by gardeners troubled by voles.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.