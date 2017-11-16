Pine River shed burns, deemed a total loss

Seventeen firefighters responded the blaze reported at about 5:30 p.m., which took about 90 minutes to extinguish.

"It was just a small structure fire just outside of town," Chief John Richards said. "It was a shed that a guy had a wood stove in ... but we're still investigating the cause of the fire."

The 12-by-16-foot shed was located half a mile north of Pine River, and Richards said he believes it was a neighbor who reported the fire.

"We had called back up for mutual aid, but we canceled it right away when we got on scene and saw that it was just a small shed," Richards said.

"I wouldn't have valued it at much more than a couple of thousand dollars. I don't think there was anything of real value in there and according to the gentleman who owned it, it didn't sound like it either."