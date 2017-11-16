Organization aims to improve child care in Cass County

Healthy Families America is a program providing home visiting services for more than 20 years - http://preventchildabuse.org/resource/healthy-families-america . The program connects with families through community partners like hospitals and pediatricians to find the answers to their questions, meeting within the familiarity and convenience of the family's own home. The nonprofit, volunteer-based organization's stated mission is to prevent child abuse in all forms through education, research, public awareness and public policy development.

"The American dream starts with a happy, healthy childhood," stated Dan Duffy, president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America, in a news release. "Our professionals offer evidence-based best practices to provide answers to questions, individualized support when needed most, and linkages to community leadership that has contributed to success in Cass County."

Home visitors in each community receive extensive training in mitigating stresses for new parents: caring for a new baby, ensuring the baby is receiving the nutrition needed, promoting healthy child development, as well as coping with other potential external factors, such as finances, housing and partner relationships.

The organization's site in Cass County includes communities within school district boundaries of Pillager, Pine River-Backus and Northland Community schools.