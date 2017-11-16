Franken issued an apology Thursday morning.

Leeann Tweeden, morning news anchor for a TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, said Franken forcibly kissed her in 2006 while they were rehearsing a skit for a USO tour in the Middle East.

Later during the USO tour, while she was asleep on an airplane, Franken placed his hands over her breasts over her clothes. She provided a photo.

Franken responded Thursday: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Franken was elected to the Senate in 2008.