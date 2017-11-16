‘Al Franken kissed and groped me without my consent, and there’s nothing funny about it’
A California radio host has accused U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota of kissing and groping her without her consent, providing a photo that shows Franken grinning at the camera with his hands over the clothed breasts of the sleeping woman.
Franken issued an apology Thursday morning.
Leeann Tweeden, morning news anchor for a TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, said Franken forcibly kissed her in 2006 while they were rehearsing a skit for a USO tour in the Middle East.
Later during the USO tour, while she was asleep on an airplane, Franken placed his hands over her breasts over her clothes. She provided a photo.
I’ve decided it’s time to tell my story. #MeToohttps://t.co/TqTgfvzkZg
— Leeann Tweeden (@LeeannTweeden) November 16, 2017
Franken responded Thursday: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”
Franken was elected to the Senate in 2008.