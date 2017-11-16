The company said the spill occurred on private land near Amherst and Britton, S.D., which about 35 miles northeast of Aberdeen and only about 20 miles south of the North Dakota border.

Crews shut down the pipeline about 6 a.m., according to the company’s website, after a drop in pressure was detected in its operating system resulting from an oil leak that is under investigation.

No reason for the leak has been given by the company.

The pipeline runs from Alberta in Canada to the U.S. border and then straight south through eastern North Dakota, eastern South Dakota and then into Nebraska and Kansas to Cushing, Okla. This northern leg has been closed, said the company, but the southern leg of the system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast remains operational.

The company said the spill area was completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated.

TransCanada emergency and safety crews, as well as contracted, nationally recognized experts are assessing the situation, with ongoing reports to federal officials.

TransCanada said they also are getting support of local officials, area emergency response personnel and commissioners in Marshall County, as well as the landowner who has given permission to access land for assessment, identification and clean-up activities.

The leak occurred just days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission was due to announce a decision on Keystone XL, a 830,000-barrel expansion through the state, that has stirred a lot of controversy. That new proposed pipeline would begin in Hardisty, Alberta, and extend south to Steele City, Neb., crossing through Montana, a thin slice of far southeast North Dakota, and then run through western and central South Dakota into Nebraska.