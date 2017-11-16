Thursday marked the 10th day of searches for 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu and a 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified by officials. The two disappeared the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 6, when their Red Lake Fisheries boat capsized on Lower Red Lake. The third man on the boat, 32-year-old Dominick Johnson, was able to swim to shore and survived.

Red Lake Department of Public Safety and conservation officials, along with searchers from Leech Lake, continued to drill holes in the lake's ice Thursday. Those on the ice used underwater cameras to try and spot a sign of the missing fishermen, as they had been doing since Monday.

Kelly Brunelle with the Red Lake police said 15 searchers were working Thursday.

"Today is a lot better than yesterday," Brunelle said. "It's not near as windy and not near as cold."

Despite help from out-of-state agencies equipped with remotely operated underwater vehicles, high winds and poor visibility stymied Wednesday's efforts. But the weather was clear Thursday morning, with temperatures staying above zero.

Searchers on all-terrain vehicles traveled on and off the ice, returning occasionally to the law enforcement command center located near third bridge, where trailers and a fire sat waiting.

Vincent Graves, a Leech Lake searcher, said the agencies began drilling holes in the ice Monday and have covered almost 10 acres. Thin ice has prevented drillers from moving farther out onto the lake, but Brunelle said the search will continue as the ice thickens.

"(We'll) just keep expanding, just keep moving to where there's safe ice, and where we can keep looking," he said. "We're quite confident that we don't need to work our way to the center of the lake, but we need to work our way out a little bit further than we're able to go right now."

Searches have focused on an area on the east side of the lake, said Gary Martin, a conservation officer with Red Lake.

Red Lake Department of Public Safety Director William Brunelle said on Wednesday that Thursday's search would be scaled down in order to give searchers a rest, but Martin said none of the conservation officers wanted to throw in the towel.

"Last night they told us to take a couple days off, you know, but the (officers) got together last night and they said they wanted to keep going," Martin said.

Martin said that searchers had been able to get within 75 yards of the fishing boat, but ice conditions caused shifts that made work with the cameras difficult.

Every searcher and officer on Thursday shared a similar sentiment: they don't want to quit until Beaulieu and the 17-year-old boy are returned to their families.

"The boys, they just, they're on my mind," Martin said. "I just want to bring them home."