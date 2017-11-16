Destination Downtown challenge reveals winner, surprises

Billman-Arndt rose from a chair near the back of the room, making her way to the stage, receiving congratulations along the way. The stage behind her was full of people involved in the business challenge.

"Thank you everybody, this has been a really awesome experience. I'm really excited just to be named a finalist of the contest—and the winner. This whole journey has been really inspiring," Billman-Arndt said, thanking all those who lent their expertise. "I really look forward to the next steps in making Purple Fern a successful local business for the community. Thank you."

Nate Grotzke of Close Converse and business challenge judging chair said while the contest winner was being announced at the chamber dinner, the business challenge was truly a community initiative.

Matt Kilian, chamber president, then invited the other finalists—Bill and Lisa Desrocher and Ed Mattson—to the stage to say a few words, noting he had additional news to announce.

"We are going to end up with three businesses that are actually going to make things happen in Brainerd, Minnesota," Kilian said, adding Billman-Arndt will be a great ambassador for the Destination Downtown challenge. In addition, he said the area is getting three businesses out of the contest.

Mattson reported he broke ground on the building project next door to The Last Turn Saloon and Eatery and said he is going forward full speed with his project, expecting to be fully open in six to eight months.

Lisa Desrocher wished Billman-Arndt the best and also said they were going forward with their business. "We are very excited to become part of the Brainerd business community," she said.

Kilian spoke on behalf of everyone involved— judges, steering committee and prize committee, saying the finalists inspired every one of them. And in a surprise announcement, Kilian said they were offering both Mattson and the Desrochers a prize package worth $10,000.

Kilian said that was ending the night of awards and recognitions on a high note.

Vision for Purple Fern

In a Dispatch interview leading up to the announcement, Billman-Arndt said she believed her vision for a bath boutique named Purple Fern Bath Co., with retail and do-it-yourself options and soap-making classes, will both complement the other businesses and serve as a draw.

"This business absolutely will attract people to come to downtown," she said. "It's going to bring people downtown. I think that's an important aspect."

Billman-Arndt envisions a boutique that attracts shoppers looking for the personal touch in gifts and those seeking an experience. She plans to offer soap-making opportunities, pre-arranged for groups of all ages to walk-ins.

"I just want the business to support the community," she said. "I really hope with classes and the parties I'm introducing something new to people. ... There is nothing around like it."

The make-and-take projects will allow customers to drop in at anytime and create a personalized gift in 30 minutes or less. For others, not unlike the Traveling Art Pub experience, she plans to offer fun, social classes that change monthly and with the season—and bring customers back to the store for a new project. Customers would be able to check an online calendar to see upcoming class descriptions and see what they'll be creating to take home. Billman-Arndt said there are so many options with bath and beauty projects and her vision connects with a growing do-it-yourself customer base looking for an experience as well as a gift.

"The market is there and people want to do it," she said. "I want to put it together."

Already Billman-Arndt, both organized and a planner, has thought of the many details she wants to put together—from customer questionnaires for feedback, to using Instagram for social media posts of the many projects possible, to a monthly newsletter about upcoming classes and with a recipe people can try at home. She plans to offer preassembled make-and-take kits as well, so customers can try things at home with instructions.

"I really like sharing what I know and it's fun to see the excitement of doing a project for the first time," she said.

Now she'll be able to do so with the support, experience and backing from the grassroots group behind the business challenge.

The other two finalists said they planned to go forward with their visions no matter the contest outcome.

The Desrochers said the contest served to fast-forward their dream to establish a microdistillery in downtown Brainerd. Their goal is to create a downtown experience with a tasting room using locally sourced ingredients and spirits notable for quality and taste.

Ed Mattson purchased The Last Turn Saloon and Eatery in downtown Brainerd and owns the Skillet Restaurant on Washington Street. His vision expands on The Last Turn's history by building on its turn-of-the-century atmosphere to create an event center, brew pub and restaurant.

About the contest

The community effort behind Destination Downtown offered a value in excess of $50,000 to help the winning entrepreneur locate a business in downtown Brainerd with support for success. Contest organizers created what they termed Opportunity Square, or four square blocks of downtown Brainerd with 13 empty storefronts.

The Destination Downtown contest was inspired by the Small Business Revolution initiative, championed by the Minnesota-based Deluxe Corporation. A few years ago, Deluxe purchased Brainerd business Range.

The "Main Street" contest searches for "America's most inspiring small towns," the company's website states. The winning town receives a $500,000 revitalization effort. Brainerd didn't win last year, but it attracted attention by receiving more than 3,000 nominations.

Deluxe Corporation volunteered $20,000 and a grassroots community initiative started in 2015. The local business community added $30,000 of value to create the $50,000 prize and offered resources to help an entrepreneur to give them every advantage for first-year success.

The business challenge contest inspired 49 applications, which were pared down in stages until there were three finalists. After working with a coach and putting together a business plan and financials, the finalists made presentations before the 12 judges.

The winner was announced at the annual Brainerd Lakes Chamber Celebration of Excellence dinner Thursday.