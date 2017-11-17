Ballots sent for FSA county committees

Voters who do not receive ballots this coming week can pick one up at their local Farm Service Agency offices. According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to ensure their votes are counted, producers must return ballots to their local Farm Service Agency offices no later than Dec. 4. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1.

"County committee members play an indispensable role in our efforts to provide assistance to producers," said Steve Peterson, acting administrator for the Farm Service Agency, in the release. "They provide local input as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and emergency programs. I strongly encourage all eligible producers to cast a vote for a candidate that brings expertise and a diverse perspective to their local committee."

Producers must participate or cooperate in a Farm Service Agency program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, also may be eligible to vote.

Townships eligible for voting this election in Crow Wing County are Bay Lake, Deerwood, Garrison, Irondale, Maple Grove, Nokay Lake, Platte Lake, Rabbit Lake, Roosevelt and Wolford.

Townships eligible for voting this election in Aitkin County are Aitkin, Farm Island, Glen, Hazelton, Kimberly, Malmo, Nordland, Spencer and Wealthwood.