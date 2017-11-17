Minnesota DNR to host veteran employment seminar

"If you've served in the military, you probably have a lot of experience in many of our professional areas," said Don Matthys, DNR management resources regional supervisor who retired from the U.S. Army, in the release.

At the seminar, veterans will have the opportunity to talk to DNR staff who work in the areas of logistics, fisheries and wildlife, informational technology, geographic information system and mapping, forestry, operations, communications, safety, real estate forestry, enforcement, human resources, engineering and landscape architecture and more. It's a chance to find out from those who work it every day what the different job responsibilities include, education requirements, and how military work experience translates.

Human resources staff will provide information on how to apply for DNR jobs, set up job searches and receive job posting notifications.

Veterans will also be on hand to answer questions about how to successfully juggle military and civilian commitments. Information on DNR veteran support resources will also be available.