Agriculture risk coverage enrollment open for 2018

Beginning on Nov. 1 and ending Aug. 1, 2018, farmers and other local producers are able to enroll for the 2018 crop year.

"Since shares and ownership of a farm can change year to year, producers must enroll by signing a contract each program year," said Steve Peterson, acting administrator for the Farm Service Agency, in the release. "I encourage producers to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to schedule an appointment to enroll."

Producers or farms not enrolled for the 2018 enrollment period will not be eligible for financial assistance from these programs for the 2018 crop if crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program. Producers who made their elections in previous years must still enroll during the 2018 enrollment period.