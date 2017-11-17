Chamber celebration attracts record crowd, Paul Bunyan

With a strong representation of plaid flannel, the chamber's Celebration of Excellence event presented two top awards and the efforts of entrepreneurs in the community. Matt Kilian, chamber president, said he was looking out on a room full of entrepreneurs.

Arnie Johnson was recognized with the chamber's highest honor in its second Legacy Award, honoring the outstanding contributions of a person in all the areas represented in the business category and exceptional business success. He received a standing ovation.

The award is sponsored by RiverWood Bank. Stewart C. Mills Jr., who helped launch and grow Mills Fleet Farm and quietly worked behind the scenes as a philanthropist, was the award's first recipient.

Johnson grew his business Universal Pensions Inc. from three employees to 500 using tenacity to grow a multi-million dollar business, create jobs and touch thousands of lives. Pam O'Rourke and Tom Anderson, longtime associates of Johnson, nominated him for the award. Johnson accepted his award with JoAnn Johnson, his wife of 58 years, at his side.

He said one of his strengths was an ability to surround himself with good people. Among all the things he's been involved with over the years, Johnson pointed to two standouts in Universal Pensions and in organizing and developing the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. Johnson served not only as a founder of BLAEDC, but as its first president.

In a video clip, Sheila Haverkamp, BLAEDC executive director, said Johnson has a tremendous legacy in BLAEDC and in the community and its future. Johnson was also recognized for his philanthropy in the community, with the Brainerd Family YMCA and Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge among the list.

In a video clip before the award, Johnson said he'd like to be remembered as someone who was good to the community, who made a difference in the lives of others. He noted he graduated high school in the bottom half of his class and, while taking courses later in life, he never had a formal college education.

"Little did I know," he said, "it was always God who directed my path."

The chamber presented the sixth annual Business Excellence Award to Consolidated Telecommunications Co. The award, sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch, recognizes a lakes area company for leadership, innovation, employee investment and community commitment.

Kevin Larson, CEO of CTC, accepted the business excellence award surrounded by a host of representatives from the company.

"This is truly a privilege and an honor to stand before you tonight," Larson said. "It's an honor to be associated with past winners."

Those past award winners include: Just for Kix, 2016; Ultra Paws, 2015; Grand View Lodge, 2014; Crosswoods Golf, 2013; and Widseth Smith Nolting, 2012.

The employees are the glue and the background of what the CTC does, Larson said, and the company's board of directors gives CTC the trust to serve the lakes area and the region.

On the lighter side

The event featured a bit between Kilian and a shot of the talking Paul Bunyan from his home at Paul Bunyan Land, billed tongue-in-cheek as a live satellite shot.

"Well holy flapjacks," Paul Bunyan said, with his image projected on large screens on either side of the stage. The animated giant, who once greeted children and visitors at the corner of highways 371 and 210 and now resides just east of Brainerd, said he saw people in the audience he once talked to when they were children who are now all grown up. The dinner included a lumberjack theme with plaid flannel and statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe.

Paul Bunyan said he remembered Johnson when he was four ax handles high and did a shout out to little Dutchy Cragun.

Activities for the event included the graduation ceremony for those taking part in the chamber's Blue Ox Business Academy.

"We want to strengthen businesses that strengthen our community," Kilian said, adding the chamber wants to achieve profitability for businesses today to achieve prosperity for area communities tomorrow.