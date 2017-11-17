Arnie Johnson's legacy

Arnie Johnson said a young man approached him recalling Johnson's talk at a college.

"He says, 'I want you to know you changed my life,'" Johnson said. Even retelling the story brought strong emotions back for Johnson.

Seated at his desk in his Baxter office, Johnson said it was one of the most rewarding moments. "That was the biggest payday I've ever had, when someone says you've changed my life—you've made a difference," he said. "This legacy award, I guess it's nice to be recognized for having made a positive difference in your community."

Thursday night Johnson received the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce's top award, its Business Legacy Award at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake.

On a night to celebrate entrepreneurial efforts, Johnson presented an example of someone who rose from humble beginnings to create a multi-million dollar company. His advice for those starting out was to be tenacious.

"I believe in dreams. I believe in dreaming about things," Johnson said. "When you can really see it, and you can smell it and you can taste it. It's not a dream. It's a goal. Then you go on everything."

When things do go bad, Johnson said it's an opportunity to think about something in a different way, turn it on its head and see if the challenge presents a new opportunity to find a revenue stream by solving a problem.

The beginning

In 1974, President Gerald Ford signed into law the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The following year was the start for Individual Retirement Accounts. An attorney came to Johnson and said his bank wanted to get set up to offer IRAs, and he asked Johnson to help. Johnson said absolutely, and then went about educating himself on how to do it.

At the end of 1975, he had 18 banks representing all of central Minnesota.

"That was the beginning and it went from there," Johnson said. "That was the big start of it."

An iron miner, Johnson used his days off from the mine to sell retirement plans and after trying it full-time during his two-week vacation, he decided to leave his secure mining job behind—where he earned $400 a month—and venture into sales. He wasn't sure where it would lead at that point, but he knew he wanted something different for himself, his wife JoAnn and his children.

That path led to forming what became a mainstay in Brainerd and Baxter in a business known as Universal Pensions Inc. Johnson started the business in 1974 with three employees. The early days were tough, Johnson said, as he spent a lot of time on the road away from his family. Now when Johnson looks back, he thinks fondly of the company meetings when he could look out at all the jobs he was able to create. He eventually employed 500 people.

"We became the third largest recordkeeper in the United States dealing with 401(k)s and IRAs," Johnson said.

In 2001, he sold the business for about $85 million. To this day, the company—now known as Ascensus—remains a major employer in Brainerd with more than 500 workers. When Johnson sold the business, he included a requirement to keep it in the Brainerd lakes area for 10 years.

"I knew in a 10-year period of time, with the type of work we did here, they couldn't afford to move and they are still here," he said.

Announcing the sale of the company to employees was probably his hardest day, Johnson said. He said to keep the company going forward, he knew he'd have to raise $3 million to $5 million and at his age he just didn't want to take the risk.

"I wish I still had it, I really do," Johnson said.

In a video presentation at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Excellence dinner, longtime associate Tom Anderson, who has worked with Johnson for more than 30 years, said in the early years the business lost money, but they worked with creditors and lenders to keep going.

"Throughout that he never missed a payroll. He wouldn't allow that to happen," Anderson said.

Keys to success

Johnson said he didn't let obstacles get in his way and never let them stop him. He kept his company focused on the goals ahead. And, he said, he hired good people—set a vision—but didn't micromanage. He believed in creating a climate where people felt they could fail because without that, he said, they wouldn't feel free to reach out and be innovative.

"Have good people, trust good people, hire people who know more than you and let them go," Johnson said.

When his own company started to grow, Johnson said he knew there were many things he didn't know enough about so he put together a board of directors to advise him.

At 80, Johnson is still involved in business and philanthropy. He also has a workshop and creates rocking horses, cradles, walking sticks and canes and gives them away.

"That keeps me energized," he said.

Johnson continues to work from his offices in the Johnson Centre in Baxter. His spacious office is decorated in western and Native American art. In the center of a roundtable in his outer office is an image of a happy duck created for him by Chip Borkenhagen. The duck logo once sat on employee's desks along with the words, "To be enthusiastic, you've gotta act enthusiastic." The happy duck was also part of Johnson's book, "Gotta Problem? Get a Duck! Getting where you want to be." Johnson gave copies of the book away at the chamber dinner.

In the book, Johnson wrote: "Tenacity is not something that's important only for people going into business for themselves. It's vital to anyone who has a goal that seems difficult to reach."