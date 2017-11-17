Trump halts big-game trophy decision

"Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you!"

Trump's sudden tweet halted a decision by his own administration, announced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday, to end a 2014 government ban on big-game trophy hunting in Zimbabwe and Zambia, saying it would help the conservation of the species.

But the Fish and Wildlife decision almost immediately was met with a fierce backlash and outcry from animal rights activists and environmentalists - as well as prominent conservatives.

In a tweet, Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed her dismay, writing, "I don't understand how this move by @realDonaldTrump Admin will not INCREASE the gruesome poaching of elephants. Stay tuned."

The president's decision Friday evening did not seem well-coordinated with his West Wing communications team. Just hours earlier at the daily press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had defended the decision, saying it was the result of a review by "career officials" that began in 2014 under President Barack Obama.

"This review established that both Zambia and Zimbabwe had met new standards, strict international conservation standards that allowed Americans to resume hunting in those countries," Sanders said.