Update: Deer pulled from icy river fails to recover
The spike buck rescued from the Gull River Nov. 9 after breaking through the ice was euthanized.
The deer, which struggled in the water for hours after being spotted by a resident, was rescued by DNR Conservation Officer Eric Sullivan. The deer was then transported to the Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation program at the Garrison Animal Hospital.
Efforts went into warming the deer, which was hypothermic. While there were initial reports the deer showed signs of improvement, the animal hospital reported he had just been in the water too long and wasn't able to respond to treatment.