Region Five selects 7 'vital projects'

The projects were prioritized by a group of diverse regional leaders from the private, public and nonprofit sectors. The committee selected those with regional significance that create economic vitality, environmental stewardship and quality of life, a news release stated.

Vital Projects listed in the committee document are permitted access to U.S. Economic Development Administration funding as well as other federal grant programs. Being listed in this document shows alignment to a regional plan which is favorable to most federal, state or local funding agencies.

Projects will be shared with multiple funding agencies/partners to encourage these partners to invest in projects meeting regional goals.

2017 Vital Projects are:

• Cooperative childcare model feasibility study—North Central Economic Development Association.

• Mobile market—Sprout MN.

• Agriculturally resilient communities—Resilient Properties Management LLC.

• Region Five-Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Communities—Crow Wing County Yellow Ribbon Community.

• Passive deep winter greenhouse production for year-round local foods—Grampa G's.

• GoNorthMN—GoNorthMN.

• Self-healing community model—Crow Wing County Community Services.

To learn more about the 2016-21 Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy, visit www.eda.gov/ceds or www.regionfive.org.