Be a Santa to a Senior provides companionship, holiday cheer and gifts to seniors who may otherwise not receive a gift this holiday season.

"Research suggests that feelings of loneliness can have a real effect on both mental and physical health. The holidays are a prime time for many people to feel lonely, and that may be especially true for seniors who cannot travel from their homes or have lost their support network," stated Deb Cranny of the Brainerd Home Instead Senior Care office in a news release. "With Be a Santa to a Senior, we are able to bring them some comfort through a thoughtful gift that they might not otherwise receive, but, more importantly, by delivering them with a warm friendly face and kind words reminding them that their community cares about them."

It's easy to help: pick up a paper ornament containing a gift request, such as slippers, a blanket or a pharmacy gift card and return it with the requested gift. There's no need to worry about wrapping—community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays. The idea—created by Home Instead Senior Care—is simple, but the impact is extraordinary and relies on the generosity of the local community, the release stated.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec. 15 at the following locations in Brainerd, Crosby and Baxter:

• Home Instead Senior Care, 108 S. Sixth St., Suite 3, Brainerd.

• Guide Point Pharmacy, 108 S. Sixth St., Suite 1, Brainerd.

• Guide Point Pharmacy, 20 W. Main St., Crosby.

• Crow Wing County Community Services, 204 Laurel St., Brainerd.

• Black Bear Lodge and Saloon,14819 Edgewood Drive, Baxter.

• Caribou Coffee-East Brainerd Mall Location, 425 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd

• Caribou Coffee,15175 Edgewood Drive, Baxter.

• The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

• Edward Jones, Greg Bennett Office, 406 Washington St. W., Suite 3, Brainerd.

For more information about the program, visit www.BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 218-824-0077.