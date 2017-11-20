Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Former Minnesota deputy arrested for stalking

    By WDAZ Today at 8:18 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    ROSEAU COUNTY-- A former cop plead guilty to stalking other detectives.

    According to court papers, thirty-six-year-old Joshua Olson, sent text messages to the wife of a Minnesota BCA agent, saying the family was being watched and threatened to murder the agent.

    The former deputy in Roseau County also allegedly hung posters containing a picture of another agent saying he was a wanted sex offender.

    Gun shots were also heard outside of one of the agent's homes leading to Olson's arrest.

    The agents had previously investigated a case that cost Olson his job as a deputy after he was convicted of shooting up a hunting cabin.

    Olson will be sentenced next month.

    Explore related topics:NewsRoseauMinnesotaPoliceCrimeCourt
    Advertisement