Former Minnesota deputy arrested for stalking
ROSEAU COUNTY-- A former cop plead guilty to stalking other detectives.
According to court papers, thirty-six-year-old Joshua Olson, sent text messages to the wife of a Minnesota BCA agent, saying the family was being watched and threatened to murder the agent.
The former deputy in Roseau County also allegedly hung posters containing a picture of another agent saying he was a wanted sex offender.
Gun shots were also heard outside of one of the agent's homes leading to Olson's arrest.
The agents had previously investigated a case that cost Olson his job as a deputy after he was convicted of shooting up a hunting cabin.
Olson will be sentenced next month.