The interview took place in 1989, 20 years after Manson orchestrated the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969.

In the interview, Manson was asked by a journalist to describe who he was in one sentence. It would be Manson's response--and how he responded--that made people even more deeply disturbed with the convicted killer.

Immediately following the reporter's question, Manson leaps forward from his chair; his eyes doubling in size.

Manson then begins to lean back into his chair, and proceeds to give a series of freaky-looking faces, even sticking his tongue out at one point.

Manson eventually answer the question approximately six seconds after it was asked.

"Nobody," Manson whispered to the reporter. "I'm nobody."

After a brief pause, Manson went on to answer the question even further.

"I'm a tramp, a bum, a hobo," Manson continued to whisper to the reporter. "I'm a boxcar and a jug of wine, and a straight razor if you get too close to me."

Manson, 83, died of natural causes Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.

