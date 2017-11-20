Search
    Former northern Minnesota cult leader has sentence reduced

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:37 p.m.
    Victor Barnard Submitted photo

    ST. PAUL -- A former Pine County cult leader who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two girls at his camp near Finlayson in northeast Minnesota will see a six-year reduction in his sentence.

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday cited a technicality in reducing 56-year-old Victor Barnard’s prison term from 30 to 24 years.

    Barnard himself had agreed to two consecutive, above-guideline, 15-year terms for sexually assaulting two girls at his River Road Fellowship in the early 2000s. But he later appealed, arguing that Senior Judge P. Hunter Anderson, in pronouncing the sentence, failed to cite any reasons for granting an upward departure from guidelines.

    A three-judge panel of the appeals court noted that Anderson only filed a written departure report months later, after an appeal had been filed.

    “Although we have no doubt that permissible departure grounds exist in this case, because the district court did not provide any departure grounds on the record at the time of sentencing, caselaw compels us to remand for imposition of the presumptive sentence,” the court wrote. “We are obligated to follow the law.”

    Pine County prosecutors are planning an appeal.

