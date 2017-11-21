Search
    Firefighters respond to calls

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 4:30 a.m.

    The Brainerd Fire Department responded to one call Sunday and two Monday.

    Firefighters were called at 7:50 p.m. Sunday to Autumn Glenn Apartments, 14180 Broadmoor Drive, for a sprinkler activation alarm, where they provided standby assistance.

    Firefighters were called Monday morning at 7:01 a.m. to a woodshed fire on the 20000 block of Highway 18 and two hours later called to the Baymont Inn & Suites, 7208 Fairview Drive, in Baxter, to a fire alarm. Firefighters were canceled en route.

