Firefighters respond to calls
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to one call Sunday and two Monday.
Firefighters were called at 7:50 p.m. Sunday to Autumn Glenn Apartments, 14180 Broadmoor Drive, for a sprinkler activation alarm, where they provided standby assistance.
Firefighters were called Monday morning at 7:01 a.m. to a woodshed fire on the 20000 block of Highway 18 and two hours later called to the Baymont Inn & Suites, 7208 Fairview Drive, in Baxter, to a fire alarm. Firefighters were canceled en route.