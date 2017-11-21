Search
    Presentation on Islam slated for Dec.1 at CLC

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 1:30 p.m.

    Speakers from Minnesota-based Islamic Resource Group will have a presentation and community forum Dec. 1 titled "Islam and Muslims: Beyond Stereotypes."

    This educational event provides a unique opportunity to hear from American Muslims about their thoughts regarding current events locally and around the world, a news release stated. The forum will take place at 6 p.m. at E354 Lecture Hall, Central Lakes College, Brainerd.

    Anyone is welcome to attend and bring questions or comments in the spirit of promoting positive discussion around tolerance, respect and community.

