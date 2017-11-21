Michael J. Strehlow, 26, faces one count of first-degree arson involving a dwelling.

According to a court complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 21:

The Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fire near U.S. Highway 10 and upon arriving at the scene found a mobile home on fire.

The owner told deputies he was sleeping when his wife started yelling the home was on fire and they ran outside.

The man's wife told deputies she was in the kitchen when she saw flames coming from under the bedroom door of her son, Michael Strehlow.

She said she was unable to open the door to the room so she ran to get her husband.

The woman said she then saw her son running from the home, adding that she knew he was angry about something but did not know what.

Michael Strehlow later walked up to a deputy and said he started a fire. A lighter was found in his pocket.

A deputy state fire marshal indicated the fire may have originated near a small closet in a bedroom of the residence and spread to the rest of the home.

Strehlow was arrested and booked into Becker County Jail. Conditions of release were set at $10,000 cash bail; $75,000 bond; and $100,000 bond or cash bail without conditions.

A message left for Strehlow's attorney seeking comment was not returned Tuesday.