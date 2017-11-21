Minnesota deer harvest increases 16 percent over last year

Preliminary results through the third weekend show that the number of deer registered was up 16 percent from 2016. Of the deer harvested, 53 percent were bucks, compared to 63 percent during the same period in 2016.

In northeastern Minnesota, called Zone 1, total firearms harvest was up 36 percent. In Zone 2, which covers most of the west and central part of the state and runs from Canada to Iowa, harvest was up 10 percent and in Zone 3, in southeastern Minnesota, the take was down 5 percent.

DNR officials said good weather conditions probably helped in the harvest.

Based upon the number of antlerless permits available and the number of permit areas that allow multiple deer to be taken, the DNR is projecting the 2017 total deer harvest to be around 200,000. The 2016 total harvest was 173,213 and to date firearms and archery hunters have harvested about 180,000 deer this year.

In much of Minnesota, the firearms deer season ended Nov. 12, and the northern rifle zone season ended Nov. 19. The late southeast firearms deer season is open through Sunday, Nov. 26. The muzzleloader season begins Saturday, Nov. 25, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 10.