But 17 feet underground, about 40 percent of the concrete for the new Major League Soccer stadium has been set, and the steel structure will begin to sprout from the ground in the coming weeks.

The first steel piece, signed by some of the people who made the stadium's private-public construction possible, was moved via crane from the field level and put into place on the southeast corner of the concourse during a ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 21.

"I hope people can see that this really is happening," said Bill McGuire, United's primary owner.

The $200 million stadium going up at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and I-94 is about 25 percent complete and back on target for a February 2019 completion date. It will seat 19,400 and is scheduled to host its first Loons game in March 2019.

"We are comfortable with where we are," said Scott Amundson, a senior superintendent with project coordinator Mortensen Construction. "Our milestone was to start steel the week of (Nov.) 20th, and here we are."

Before construction could begin, soil remediation work was necessary. "We watched the excavators for about the first month," Amundson said.

The project also was waiting on final acquisition of the Midway Shopping Center, on the north end of the site. Heavy machinery has been demolishing the site this week, with anchor tenant Rainbow Foods scheduled to come down next.

"The original schedule had us demolishing the Midway in August, and we didn't get to that until November," Amundson said. "That has caused us to re-sequence the work."

In order to get back on track for the early 2019 completion date, work on concrete, mechanical and electrical had to be done in 10-hour, six-day weeks from late July to mid-November. The below-ground work that makes up the biggest amount of progress will be the service level on the south end and the team personnel and premium spaces on the west side.

"We really had to make up two, two-and-a-half months and we were able to do that," Amundson said. "We didn't take our foot off the gas."

Initial renderings of the site had multi-story, mixed-use buildings sprouting up around the stadium between Snelling, University and Pascal avenues. Later renderings featured less ancillary development.

"I actually think that as this thing begins to take shape and come out of the ground, there are going to be spaces that are ready to go sooner than people think," said Todd Hurley, city of St. Paul CFO. "I think you will see things done in the next year or two that will be development besides the stadium on the site."

With Midway Shopping Center eliminated on the north side, fewer things stand in the project's way.

"Nothing other than Mother Nature in Minnesota, but a good thing about building this in your hometown is the majority of the subcontractors that you work with are familiar faces," said Amundson.

About 30 percent of the excavation remains to be done.

Amundson, who worked on Target Field and TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, said the two greatest days for a construction project are when it's awarded and when it opens. "Then to take the costume off and be a spectator on opening day and watch people's reaction to what you've been a part of," he said.

For St. Paul, that day is back on schedule and approaching.