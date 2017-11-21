Man injured in shooting at Fergus Falls apartment

Police said Tuesday night that the victim had not life-threatening injuries, while the shooter is not in custody.

The two men apparently were acquainted so police believe there is no danger to the public.

Police would not say why the shooter wasn’t arrested, but did say the matter was still under investigation.

Officers were called to the scene about 4 a.m. when a neighbor called in to say there was a disturbance, followed by what they thought was a gunshot, at the apartment building in the 100 block of South Union Avenue.

After investigating, police found the injured man at the Fergus Falls hospital, while the shooter was at the apartment where the shooting took place.