Dayton: Shouldn't take long to elect two new legislators

Dayton said he'll call for special elections soon once he receives formal notices from state Sen. Dan Schoen, a Democrat from St. Paul Park, and Rep. Tony Cornish, a Republican from Vernon Center.

Both men announced their intentions to resign Tuesday following allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct against each. Cornish is expected to resign around Dec. 1; Schoen's attorney on Wednesday has said he'll resign Dec. 15.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Dayton, who had called for both men to resign when allegations broke earlier this month, said the two are "doing the right thing" by stepping down.

The exact date of the special elections—election by voters in the two districts to fill the new vacancies—hasn't been set. But Dayton said that he'll make sure they're in time to seat the winners before the Legislature reconvenes Feb. 20, as is required by law.

He said the the resignations are "important first steps" toward changing the culture that has come under harsh criticism from many for allowing men in power to wield sexuality as a force against women. Dayton has called for a task force to examine the executive branch of state government, which includes some 34,000 state employees ultimately under the governor's charge.

Leaders in the Legislature say they're reviewing their policies and procedures and will increase sexual harassment training and bolster ways for women to report misconduct, including behavior that affects non-employees, such as lobbyists and constituents.

Already, candidates from both parties are lining up for both races, with the lists growing by the hour Wednesday. One Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party official said the number of women seeking to replace Schoen outnumbers the number of men.