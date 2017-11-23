As part of an exercise in persuasive writing, Auggie and other fifth-graders wrote to Steve Massey, the new superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools, to secure his help in getting a football field marked on the playground.

Their efforts paid off.

Principal Julie Greiman worked with the school's physical education teacher to buy a machine to chalk the lines.

"Now there's no arguing about 'Well, I just passed the boot back there — that's the touchdown zone,' " Massey told the students last week.

Massey, who was principal of Forest Lake Area High School for 14 years before becoming superintendent July 1, met with Auggie and his classmates in the school library recently to discuss their ideas about how to make Scandia a better school. The letter-writing assignment and the follow-up with Massey were part of a unit called "Creating Community Involves Multiple Perspectives" for the school's International Baccalaureate program.

Among the students' suggestions: paint bright colors on the walls, add drinking fountains in the hallway, put boot liners in lockers, include a "Ranger Hour" during the day when students can do homework or get help, and serve more pizza for lunch.

"I'm with you on pizza," Massey said. "I could eat pizza five nights a week, but once a month is good enough for my wife. But I'm with you. Pizza is my favorite."

Many of the students' suggestions will be implemented next summer, he said, when the school undergoes a $7 million makeover. Planned improvements include a new front entrance and new carpeting, lockers, paint, and heating and air-conditioning

Massey told the students he would discuss their ideas with Greiman and see if any other changes could be implemented.

"I wrote a lot of the (ideas) down, and I'll see what's possible," he said. "Not everything is possible, but some of the things are, and we will take a look at them."

But Massey told the students that cosmetic changes are only superficial.

"We can put posters on the wall, paint the hallways, and we could have pizza every day at lunch, but that doesn't make Scandia a better school for somebody who is feeling left out," he said. "It's how we treat each other that makes Scandia a special place.

"Nobody wants to be left out of a group," he said. "Lifting each other up creates a really, really positive community."

Massey also encouraged the students to dig in.

"You've got some amazing teachers, so work hard," he said. "I'm not saying be smart. You will become smart if you work hard. When things get tough, work harder. When math is really challenging and you don't get it, keep trying."

Auggie said he was glad that Massey came to the school to talk about their ideas.

"It feels good to know I've made a difference," he said.

Massey said he planned to host more listening sessions with students.

"Kids have ideas," he said. "We think we know what they want, but we can miss the mark. We can say, 'This is your lunch, live with it,' or we can say: 'How can we do it better? Or what might you like?' If we create a more positive experience for kids, then it's a better school overall."

He said he is a better superintendent and Greiman is a better principal when they are engaged with the kids.

"Our whole enterprise is teaching and learning — that's what we do," he said. "If my role is at all important, it is to nurture, foster, support that system, and I can't do that if I'm not engaged on the ground level with where kids are at.

"Hearing their voice is inspiring, but it's also really important in shaping the work that I do," he said.