According to the Star Tribune, each woman spoke on condition of anonymity about events they said occurred during Franken's first Senate campaign.

Radio host Leeann Tweeden came forward last week with allegations that Franken had kissed and groped her without her consent during a 2006 USO tour.

Then, on Monday, Nov. 20, Lindsay Menz accused Franken of groping her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

