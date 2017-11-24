Brainerd K-9 Keno recovers from training injury

"It's kind of ironic, but it seems like sometimes our police officers get hurt during training, and so did our dog," said Chief Corky McQuiston. "We're not sure if he made a cut too quickly to the side, or where he strained himself, but during the training exercise (Sgt.) Paul (Dooley) started to notice him limp, and it was pretty pronounced."

McQuiston said Keno and Dooley, his handler, went to the veterinarian's office for an MRI and discovered Keno needed a specialist's care. The K-9 was transported to the Twin Cities for further evaluation. The diagnosis of a partial tendon tear did not mean surgery, but Keno's rear left leg was placed in a splint to assist with the healing process. Dooley was ordered to keep Keno on a leash until the dog's injury healed.

It's been a difficult time for the K-9 officer and his handler, McQuiston said.

"He's a very, very active dog," McQuiston said. "We've actually had to give him some medication to help tone him down a little bit, because he likes a lot of activity, so this has been a real challenge for him and Paul to not be real active."

But Keno's on the road to recovery. His splint was removed Monday, and rehabilitation will begin soon. McQuiston said he expects his police pooch to be back in action in about three weeks.

Keno is a 4.5-year-old Belgian malinois who joined the Brainerd Police Department in October 2014. McQuiston said police departments typically expect eight to 10 years of police work out of a K-9, after which the dogs typically live out their lives in the homes of their handlers.