Donations for Toys For Kids being sought

The program officially begins Friday, Nov. 24, with the annual kickoff event in the parking lot of the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce and Ace Hardware in west Brainerd. Donations will be received 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League, which has sponsored this program since the beginning. Toy donations will be accepted at more than 50 drop-off sites in the area until Dec. 14, the day toy distribution will be made to families at the Brainerd Armory.

Mail monetary gifts to: TFK, Heartland Detachment, Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 2811, Baxter, MN 56425. Heartland Detachment, Toys For Kids has no affiliation with the national "Toys For Tots" program. All monies donated to the local Toys For Kids program are spent locally. Last year, the economic impact of the area was about $40,000.

Approximately 100 businesses and organizations support the program through collection of toys and financial donations. In 2017, through the generosity of this local community, more than 950 boys and girls through 15 years of age from about 404 families residing in southern Crow Wing County were able to receive Christmas gifts. This year, the program may again have a

larger number of recipients, meaning a higher demand for community donations and volunteers.

The Toys For Kids program is administered in cooperation with the local Salvation Army. It is supported solely by financial and toy donations from the community.