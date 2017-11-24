Community Dinner serves up kinship between area residents

Although the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner centered around Brainerd American Legion Post No. 255, a variety of other veterans and community groups donated time and money to make sure a free Thanksgiving dinner was waiting for those whose age, disability, financial status or simple lack of other alternatives prevented them from having a conventional meal with their families. Emergency service agencies, including the Brainerd and Baxter police departments, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Brainerd Fire Department delivered meals to residents who couldn't make it to the meal at the Legion space on Front Street.

Before the meals went out, the packages to be delivered began as empty grocery bags piled on top of the bar, with the name of the recipient written on them. After the bags were filled with cooked food prepared by volunteers, cops and firefighters delivered the meals in their squad cars or fire trucks.

Paulette Thoennes, volunteer coordinator, said organizers planned for about 650 meals served this year—roughly divided in half between deliveries and meals served at the Legion. About 75 volunteers would help make food and serve it restaurant-style to hungry attendees.

"It's a community Thanksgiving, so we want to bring (people) together, have a place to go so they're not alone," she said.

The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Elks Club all pitched in, she said. If the proceeds from fundraising (lasting only from September until the day itself) came up short, the clubs would make up the difference, she said.

They took it on after the Moose Lodge, the original club behind the effort, disbanded.

The majority of donations are given the day of the meal, Thoennes said (a large water jug served as a donation jar).

That money helps build a special bridge between public agencies and the people they serve. Capt. Scott Goddard of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office pointed out that many of the meal recipients were veterans, so it was an honor for deputies to serve them by delivering food.

"It's really an important part of who we are: serving our public," he said.

Baxter Police Officer Jessica Huntley, a 10-year veteran of the force, delivered meals to the Arbor Glen senior apartments. Huntley brought a smile to the face of resident Alvina Knapper, who forgot all about the Vikings game she had been watching when she saw she had company.

Bonds were being build back inside the Legion building, too. Adrian Praught and his wife Mona from Baxter were sitting with Ervin Kosloski and his wife Sharon from Merrifield because it turned out Adrian and Ervin knew each other from way back. The two men were in the same Knights of Columbus group, they explained, but hadn't seen each other in 15 years. The two couples' families either had other plans or were too far away to be with on Thanksgiving. But for that afternoon at least, Ervin, Adrian, Sharon and Mona all had each other.