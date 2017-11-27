Readers' choices for favorite farm-town hangout

Towner Travel Center

Location: Towner, N.D.

Submitter's comments: "This little slice of heaven has filled the bellies and hearts of its customers with fresh-baked goods, pies, coffee, comfort food and companionship for nearly 30 years. Rebuilt from the ground up in 2010 by a group of local residents."

Dilli Bar and Grill

Location: Stirum, N.D.

Submitter's comment: "Very friendly and very accommodating ... We always enjoy the laid-back friendly atmosphere and all the great conversation ... The food is great."

Geneseo Bar and Grill

Location: Geneseo, N.D.

Submitter's comments: "They serve the best brisket sandwiches you have ever tasted. ... The atmosphere is relaxing. Everyone that comes there usually says 'Hi' whether you know them or not. ... The history of the building is very unique with the old tin ceiling."

Hunter Cafe and Bakery

Location: Hunter, N.D.

Submitter's comments: "A treasure on the prairie that serves homemade pies, doughnuts, cookies, buns and home-cooked meals. ... This is an original and well-known, farm-town hangout. ... The cafe, bakery and meeting place has catered everything from funerals, graduations, family reunions and anything else that is memorable."

Balta Bar and Grill

Location: Balta, N.D.

Submitter's comments: "It's not only the place to go for some great food (all made from scratch) or a beer, it's the place for the yearly big buck contest, for the visiting hunters and fishermen to hang out, for community benefits for people in need, for farmers to catch up on harvest, planting, haying, spraying and football. It's the place where you're always cared for and welcome."

Chocolate Shop

Location: Bisbee, N.D.

Submitter's comments: "If it would close there would be a social withdrawal that would mentally affect those who don't socialize otherwise. The coffee tables are often called "tables of wisdom and knowledge." .... There truly is not another place to buy coffee in Bisbee, population of about 100."

Ranch House

Location: Fullerton, N.D.

Submitter's comments: "A locally funded business. The Fullerton community banded together to get this business up and running after the last private owners left. It is open for breakfast in the morning to serve the coffee crowd, provides senior meals at lunch and is a bar and fine dining in the evening. They make the best ribs."

Eagles Cafe

Location: New York Mills, Minn.

Submitter's comments: "The Eagles Cafe definitely brightens the lives of its customers. ... (Farmers and others enjoy it) for a business meeting, lunch break or having coffee or a meal with friends. Sunday dinner is a special time to go for dinner after church."

Odin Cafe

Location: Odin, Minn.

Submitter's comments: "Operated by Odin Community Club. ... A gathering place for community for meals, celebrations and Sunday brunch. ... People call to leave messages for regular customers. ... The community raised money to update the kitchen so it could remain open. It is the hub of all local news."