When Wingo was ordered to stop, he fled into the neighborhood in the 1000 block of Second Avenue North, police said.

Officers set up a one-block-square perimeter, and a West Fargo police dog was brought to the scene. A warning was given using a police vehicle's public address system that the dog was being used, police said.

Wingo fled to the south and was confronted by officers on the First Avenue North perimeter. He was arrested and taken back to the Clay County Jail.

Wingo was cited for fleeing an officer on foot, and a charge of escape from custody is expected to be filed, police said.

It was not immediately clear how Wingo was able to walk away from the jail annex.