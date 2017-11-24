Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Inmate recaptured after walking away from Clay County Jail annex

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:31 p.m.
    James Wingo

    MOORHEAD — Moorhead police have recaptured an inmate who walked away from the Clay County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 23.

    The inmate, James Lekvick Wingo, left the jail annex and was spotted by a Moorhead police officer walking south in the 300 block of 10th Street North at 1:17 p.m. wearing all orange jail attire, police said Friday, Nov. 24.

    When Wingo was ordered to stop, he fled into the neighborhood in the 1000 block of Second Avenue North, police said.

    Officers set up a one-block-square perimeter, and a West Fargo police dog was brought to the scene. A warning was given using a police vehicle's public address system that the dog was being used, police said.

    Wingo fled to the south and was confronted by officers on the First Avenue North perimeter. He was arrested and taken back to the Clay County Jail.

    Wingo was cited for fleeing an officer on foot, and a charge of escape from custody is expected to be filed, police said.

    It was not immediately clear how Wingo was able to walk away from the jail annex.

    Explore related topics:NewsClay CountyinmatecapturedMoorheadMinnesotaPoliceWest FargocanineJail
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness