The high water affects not just White Sand residents, but those on nearby Red Sand as well. Red Sand Lake to the north receives drainage from White Sand Lake and has an outlet on its western shore, which joins the Gull River. But the overgrown outlet, Ditch 10, was not letting much water through.

Changes in the city are all part of the situation with development pressure, exceptionally wet weather and the ditch—described as clotted with trees and underbrush—that once helped move water out of both lakes and into the Gull River.

Baxter City Administrator Brad Chapulis said discussions were already started regarding the high water concerns when residents came to city hall.

Chapulis told the council a number of agency representatives met following the council's Nov. 7 meeting to talk about solutions, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County and Army Corps of Engineers, along with representatives of both lakes. The meeting went well, Chapulis said. As an emergency solution, the plan was to work on Ditch 10 to help the outflow of Red Sand Lake into the Gull River.

Chapulis said crews went to work to clean and lower Ditch 10 a little more than a foot to its original elevation. Water, a few inches, was moving in the ditch and cleaning out debris and working on the elevation was expected to help water flow.

Tuesday, Chapulis said a big part of the high water equation is the high water table in the saturated soil. Continued meetings are expected as the agencies keep an eye on the situation moving forward.