• A paraprofessional with Cass Lake-Bena School District recently wrote, illustrated and self-published a children's book, the Cass Lake Times reported. The book, titled "Small and Glowing," was based on a dream Mike Thole had. He used the pen name Mike Drew to publish the book.

GARRISON

• A Highway 169 construction project slated for summer 2018 has Garrison City Council members worried about how it might snarl traffic through the busy area, the Mille Lacs Messenger reported. The project would include the reconstruction of a stone bridge considered a historic resource, and will lead to the reduction of lanes to two through the area near the public access on Mille Lacs Lake, just south of Garrison.

IRONTON

• Curbside recycling is on its way to Ironton residents, the Crosby-Ironton Courier reported. Residents will receive a bin at a cost of $3.98 per month and will not need to sort recyclables. The large drop-off bins in the city will be removed, although cameras will remain to ensure people do not dump items at the location.

• Voting in person seems to be valued by residents of Ironton, the Crosby-Ironton Courier reported. The council received feedback from a number of people who preferred that option over mail ballots and intends to inform Crow Wing County government of its intentions to be included in a grant application for new voting machines.

LAPORTE

The Laporte School Board will soon have two new members following a special election Nov. 8, the Walker Pilot-Independent reported. Michael Mastin and Duane Malterud were both elected through write-in votes, and will fill two vacant seats left by resignation. Both received 58 votes. Mastin is the chief of the Bemidji Police Department.

MANHATTAN BEACH

• Discussion of open forum procedures continued again during a November meeting of the Manhattan Beach City Council, the Echo Journal reported. Council members have previously disagreed on how to conduct open forum for residents who wish to comment to the council. City Attorney Andrew Kalis noted the city's policies are unclear on the matter, and proposed offering an amendment to city bylaws that could clarify how one gets on the agenda, procedures for open forum and meeting recording policies.

Earlier this year, City Clerk/Treasurer Amy Wannebo proposed including the names and topics covered by residents during open forum in the meeting minutes, while the rest of the city council opposed it. Wannebo also wished to post meeting recordings online, although two of three council members opposed that move as well.

NISSWA

• Questions surrounding the residency status of Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann were discussed at a recent city council meeting, the Echo Journal reported. Heidmann explained he'd moved to Baxter temporarily two times while serving as a council member and mayor during the summers of 2016 and 2017. Heidmann said it was to allow family members to use his property in Nisswa. The mayor said he spoke with the League of Minnesota Cities and the city attorney, and neither found the moves problematic in relation to his residency in the city.

A representative from the league told the Echo Journal determining residency was a factual question, up to city councils to decide in consultation with the city attorney.

PEQUOT LAKES

• A new slogan was selected for the city of Pequot Lakes, thanks to its Thriving Communities Initiative steering committee, the Echo Journal reported—"The Heart of the Good Life." A logo to accompany the slogan is in the process and will likely include the city's iconic bobber water tower.

-- Compiled by Chelsey Perkins, community editor. Perkins may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @DispatchChelsey or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dispatchchelsey.