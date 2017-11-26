Crosslake church exceeds food shelf goal
CROSSLAKE—Crosslake Lutheran Church has collected 639 items for the 500 Item Food Shelf Challenge.
Church members will continue collecting items for the food shelf in the box located in the narthex at the church, 35960 County Highway 66.
The Thrivent Member Network made a $500 donation to the local food shelf through their Generosity Multiplier Gift program. Donors may bring in items any time throughout the year.
"Thanks for supporting our local food shelf," a news release stated.