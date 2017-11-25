Baxter council sends unpaid bills to property taxes

The Baxter City Council hosted a public hearing for the delinquent amounts Tuesday.

"Certifying the unpaid, delinquent utility bills and outstanding charges to the related parcel's property taxes ensures the city collects for services provided and water, sewer, and storm water enterprise charges, along with sales tax and other state fees the city is required to collect and remit to the state," the city reported. "User charges are necessary to finance the ongoing operations, debt service, and capital costs of each of the city's three enterprise funds."

The taxpayer may pay the amount of the assessment with interest and other charges to the city prior to Dec. 31 or the assessment will be certified for collection on the following year's property taxes with interest for the entire year.

In other business, the council:

Awarded the bid for the Baxter Water Treatment Plant flume replacement project to Eagle Construction Co. of Little Falls for $159,900. The consulting engineers projected budget for the project was $259,000. The city reported the project will be funded from the city's water enterprise fund.