Two missing on Upper Red Lake in Minn.

According to a news release, deputies are looking for signs of a 30-year-old female, a 29-year-old male and their all-terrain vehicle, described as a camo-toned Polaris Sportsman 500 with a pink hue.

The sheriff's office also said those in the area should not venture out on the ice to assist with the search as ice conditions are unfavorable.

The news release said the pair was last known to be on Upper Red Lake, and is asking residents along the lakeshore to check their property and outbuildings.

A Facebook post made to the Rogers' on Red resort page identified the two missing people as Melissa Siedenstricker and Zeth Knyphausen, and said they were last seen Saturday.

According to that Facebook post, Knyphausen and Siedenstricker had rented a sleeper cabin at the resort. When the cabin was checked on Sunday morning all of their belongings were still in the ice house, the post said. Their truck was found down by the lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed the accuracy of the resort's Facebook post, and has not released the identities of the missing people.