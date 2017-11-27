Sheriff Phil Hodapp said the office received a report that Melissa Siedenstricker, 30, and Zeth Knyphausen, 29, were missing Sunday night, Nov. 26 and immediately began searching.

Hodapp said searchers found the location Monday morning, Nov, 27 where the pair fell through the ice.

Siedenstricker and Knyphausen had rented a sleeper cabin at Rogers’ on RED resort. When the cabin was checked on Sunday morning all of their belongings were still in the ice house.

Multiple agencies gathered at the resort Monday to assist with the search, with personnel focusing on an area about a mile from shore where they believed the pair fell into the lake.

Searchers also looked for a pink, camouflage-pattern Polaris Sportsman 500.

A news release posted to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page Monday asked residents near the resort to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of the missing anglers, but warned people to stay off the ice.