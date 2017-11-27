"And not a moment too soon," Maplewood City Council member Kathleen Juenemann said. "If you put your ear to the door, you might hear some cheering coming from that neighborhood."

The homeowner, Gilbert Mancheski, has been the focus of complaints from neighbors for many years, with more than 346 police and fire calls during the past decade. From barking dogs and loud, obnoxious behavior to a salvage business taking place outside his home, Mancheski's name was well known in the neighborhood.

City officials knew him from at least 86 code violations.

To Mancheski, it was all overblown. Apart from some occasional loud noises, he said he's innocent. It's the city that's harassing him with all the code violations and dog-barking complaints, he said. He was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Recognizing he was unwelcome, he ultimately agreed to sell his house to the city. He retracted his offer when he remembered his mother had paid a mortgage on the house and would receive most of the money from the city, but it was too late. The city took him to court in August and won in November.

Mancheski closed on the sale Monday and was told to be gone by 1 p.m. The sale included a provision saying he could never reside in Maplewood again.

"We're very happy that this long period of torture is over," said Mancheski's neighbor Roberta Fye.

It wasn't always Mancheski himself who was the subject of complaints. Oftentimes, it was his guests. Many of the people who expressed relief at his departure said they still wish him well.

"It's unfortunate we had to take such extraordinary measures in this case, but I am pleased we did," city council member Bryan Smith said in an email Monday. "The city staff and the city council have been united in our resolve to hold Mr. Mancheski to the commitment he made and to ultimately provide the neighbors an end to the nuisance this property has represented for so many years. ... I am relieved we were able to bring this to a close as quickly as we have."

The neighbors said they were relieved the neighborhood would be more peaceful, as well.

"I think the kids will definitely be able to travel out there and not have to worry about that house on the corner," neighbor Alvin Madison said.

By Monday afternoon, the windows were boarded up and Mancheski was gone. His house will either be renovated and resold or condemned. The city paid $150,000 for the property, about $9,000 more than the 2017 Ramsey County tax value listed for it. But to city officials, the sale was worth it.

"Every city has its blight problem, shall we say, and this one's been kind of a long one," Juenemann said. "I'm happy for the neighbors, and I hope he can find a better situation as well."