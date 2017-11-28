Firefighters respond to calls

Firefighters had two fire alarms at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road, Brainerd. They were canceled en route during the first call at 1:05 a.m. Friday, and the second call at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, was investigated and determined to be a false alarm.

At 10:25 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Crow Wing County Highway 3 and Lancelot Lane. There were no injuries.

There were no calls Sunday through noon Monday.