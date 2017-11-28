Firefighters respond to calls
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to four calls between Thursday and Saturday.
The calls started with a vehicle fire at 9:47 p.m. Thursday on the 11000 block of Leisure Lane. Firefighters were canceled en route.
Firefighters had two fire alarms at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road, Brainerd. They were canceled en route during the first call at 1:05 a.m. Friday, and the second call at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, was investigated and determined to be a false alarm.
At 10:25 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Crow Wing County Highway 3 and Lancelot Lane. There were no injuries.
There were no calls Sunday through noon Monday.