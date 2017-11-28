Firefighters respond to deck fire threatening home

Chasci Love woke up to go outside and saw the flames licking up the deck spindles. She told her boyfriend Daytona Beach, who woke up others in the house telling them to leave the home.

Homeowner Tina Annable said she was awake to transfer some clothing from the washing machine to the dryer when Beach told her about the burning deck of her home. Austin Annable, 24, said he was awoken from slumber when he heard the commotion

Nineteen-year-old Devin Annable attempted to smother the flames with water from a garden hose while Beach called 911 to report the fire. Devin Annable said the hose was kinked in several places, making it difficult for him to use it effectively at first.

In the front of the house, a gathering of those who were inside included Love's toddler, Elli. All were wrapped in blankets on an unseasonably warm late November night.

When the fire department arrived, smoke rose from the deck as the crew worked to soak the area with a fire extinguisher. Within 10 minutes, a firefighter started a chainsaw and began working to remove the damaged section of the deck. Another entered the residence with "Caution" tape to cordon off the dangerous area.

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of early Tuesday morning.