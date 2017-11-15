Minn. man dies following medical incident, crash

The Willmar Police Department said it is unclear whether the man, identified as Leon Muller, died from the medical issue or from injuries received during the crash. Emergency responders to the scene began CPR on Muller and he was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Muller was driving a GMC Terrain eastbound on Highway 12 near the 1100 block. Muller’s passenger, Bonnie Muller, 73, of Willmar, said Leon Muller suffered a medical issue while driving and passed out.

The Terrain crossed over into the westbound lane of Highway 12 and onto the service road. It then struck a Ford pickup truck, driven by Christopher Hess, 41, of Spicer.

Hess, Bonnie Muller and Jay Magnuson, 42, of Willmar, who was a passenger in the pickup truck, reported no injuries and the pickup truck received only minor damage.

The Willmar Police Department is continuing its investigation.