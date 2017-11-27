Crash leaves SUV on roof, sends 3 to hospital

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the Chevrolet was traveling east on 113th Street, when it crossed Highway 10 and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which could not stop in time to avoid the crossing vehicle. After being struck, the Chevrolet rolled over and landed on its roof in the northeast ditch.

The driver of the Jeep, Lisa M. Przybilla, 52, Rice, and the driver of the Chevrolet, Shawn W. Flavin, 59, and his passenger Abraham J. Anez, 12, both of Little Falls were transported to CHI St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for minor injuries, the state patrol reported.

Przybilla's passengers,Baily A. Kitzmiller, 3, and Daphne M. Kitzmiller, 6, both of Rice were not injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.