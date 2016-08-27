Biz Buzz: Westgate Mall to get new store this fall

Bette Mae's, an independent department store , is going into the Westgate Mall this fall.

The store has women's apparel and accessories, toys, a Christmas department for home decor, Minnesota gifts, and bath and body products. Owner Cathy Hughes, the driving force behind multiple businesses in the Brainerd lakes area, including the Gumdrop Tree toy store, said she hopes the store in the mall will have something for everyone.

"We also will have a party room for kid's birthday parties that will offer themed activity parties such as under the sea, princess, pirate," Hughes said. A Bengal tiger display at the entrance to the store showcases the toy department.

"We hope other regional stores will look at the mall as an option for their store," Hughes said.

A new venture is going up on Shingobee Island about 3 miles south of Walker. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in conjunction with Leech Lake Gaming announced plans for what is called the Shingobee Project, have been finalized.

The development calls for a "modern sports bar atmosphere with a full dining menu, full-service marina, as well as a gaming area."

"The Shingobee property has sat dormant for 13 years," said Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. in a news release. "Getting the ball rolling on this has been a priority for me since taking office and we can thank the combined efforts of a unified tribal council for accomplishing this so quickly.

"This property has a lot of potential both in its prime location and in economic opportunity for the band. We expect up to 50 new permanent jobs will created as a result of this project."

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned at 2 p.m. Monday at Shingobee Island with an opening anticipated in the spring of 2017. The property will be managed by Leech Lake Gaming.

Transportation and light rail were on the minds of Minnesota Chamber officials recently. The chamber issued a statement on the Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

"The Legislature should pass a long-term, statewide, comprehensive funding package that includes roads, bridges and transit. That is the best way to settle questions about the build-out of the metro transit system," Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon said. "However, any move to fund the Southwest Light Rail Transit line outside of the legislative process should pave the way for a special session to take care of unfinished business of the 2016 legislative session to the benefit of all Minnesotans. That is what Minnesotans expect."

Tax relief for businesses and long-term investment in transportation are among the top priorities for the business community, Loon said noting the transit line funding became a political obstacle to taking action on both fronts. The Minnesota Chamber stated if the funding were to move outside the legislative process, the state's leaders should commit to a special session immediately to pass tax and bonding bills, and bipartisan passage of a"comprehensive, long-term, statewide funding package for roads, bridges and transit in the 2017 Legislature."