Business Notes - Aug. 28

Membership is by invitation only to those who demonstrate excellence in scholarship, and to nurse leaders exhibiting exceptional achievements in nursing. Smith sees patients for medication management ages 18 and older.

Bhargava to join CRMC

CROSBY—Dr. Rajesh Bhargava, a board certified internal medicine physician, will begin working as director of hospitalist services at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby this September.

He will focus on the general medical care of hospitalized patients.

The physician is relocating to Crosby from Aurora Healthcare Center in Wisconsin where he served as director of the hospital medicine program the past seven years. Bhargava also has experience as director of hospital medicine at Watertown Memorial Hospital and has set up several Hospitalist programs in Wisconsin since 1994. He is a certified improvement adviser through Institute of Healthcare Improvement.

Bhargava started his career as a medical officer in Indian Army Medical Corps and was released in the rank of major. He has served in numerous volunteer positions, including disaster relief efforts in Eastern Nepal, relief and training missions in Eastern Bhutan, sports physicals for Kansas high school students, pediatrics care on missions in Central America, free health care to working poor in Milwaukee, Boy Scouts camp physician, medical care to indigent Mayan populations in Belize, and healthcare to people in Central /South America and the Caribbean aboard USS Comfort, a Naval hospital ship and disaster relief efforts following a typhoon in the Philippines.

Bhargava earned his medical degree at Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, India. He completed post-graduate studies at Bombay University in India and a residency at Kansas University Medical Center. A Fellow of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Society of Hospital Medicine, he has published numerous research articles, book chapters and been recognized with many awards. He is also trained in pediatrics and has also served as an assistant clinical professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin for 22 years.

Blaeser joins Edina Realty Crosslake Sales Office

BAXTER—Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced Andrew Blaeser has joined its Crosslake sales office.

A 19-year resident of the Brainerd lakes area, Blaeser, Pequot Lakes, worked at SNAP Fitness in Pequot Lakes as a personal trainer. Blaeser stated in a news release he always had an interest in real estate and decided it was the right field.

Blaeser will specialize in working with first-time homebuyers, as well as those looking for lake homes.

Moen to joins Minnesota Center for Orthopaedics

Hand surgeon Dr. Susan Moen of Stillwater will begin practicing at the Minnesota Center for Orthopaedics at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin on Sept. 1.

She will diagnose and treat all problems related to the different structures in the hand, wrist, and elbow. An orthopaedic surgeon who has additional training in surgery of the hand, Moen cares for problems without surgery and is specially trained to operate when necessary. She is also an expert in diagnosing and caring for wrist and elbow problems.

A graduate of Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb., Moen recently completed a fellowship in hand surgery at HealthPartners Institute for Education and Research in St. Paul. She also completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at Summa Health Systems in Akron, Ohio. Moen earned her bachelor of arts degree in chemistry with honors at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph.

Moen is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a candidate for membership in the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. She is the recipient of numerous academic and research awards and has made several presentations.

Ronnevik earns CPA designation

CliftonLarsonAllen, a professional services firm delivering integrated advisory, outsourcing, and public accounting capabilities, announced Molly Ronnevik, an associate in commercial services, has earned her certified public accountant designation.

Ronnevik has nearly two years of experience and works with personal tax returns, business tax returns, assurance services and outsourcing services.

Horowitz joins CRMC Pain Management Center

Pain Specialist and board certified anesthesiologist Joshua Horowitz will begin treating patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's new Pain Management Center Sept. 1.

The CRMC is opening pain management center for patients suffering from chronic and acute pain. Horowitz is trained to deliver perioperative anesthesia for high-risk patients, interventional pain management procedures for patients with chronic and acute pain, and critical care consultations.

Horowitz recently completed a fellowship in Chronic Pain Management at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. During his anesthesiology residency at The John's Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, he received many awards and recognition for clinical excellence, humanism, interpersonal skills, and diagnostic acumen. Horowitz is a 2011 graduate of Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri where he received recognitions for outstanding leadership, academic honors and student mentorship. In 2012, Horowitz completed a transitional year internship at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls, S.D. He earned a bachelor's degree in zoology and biological sciences with academic honors from the University of Washington in Seattle. He was on the National Dean's List and received an associate of science degree from Yakima Valley Community College in Yakima, Wash.

Horowitz remains active in many national meetings related to his specialty, and has been published in international journals, peer reviewed publications, and academic texts. He is an active member with the American Society of Anesthesiology, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, North American Neuromodulation Society, and the American Pain Society.

Horowitz decided to pursue a career in medicine after working in several other professions. He was the owner and operator of a successful residential construction company which he started as a student in high school. He also flew as a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor, and worked as a deckhand on the commercial halibut fishing boat "Snookie" in Alaska.

United Way announces 3 new board members

United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties recently announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors.

Kara Griffin, Quinn Swanson and Chad Wottreng have joined the organization's board and replaced outgoing board members Tim Houle, Shawn Fischer, and Jody Osterloh effective July 1. Griffin works with Crow Wing County Community Services and is also the co-chair of Crow Wing Energized. Griffin brings experience in financial management, planning and development, personnel management and general administration to the board.

Swanson has been the Sustainability and Stewardship Program manager with Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River for 12 years and brings a variety of skill sets to the table, including marketing, fundraising and special events, media and public relations and volunteer administration.

Wottreng has been with Clifton Larson Allen in Baxter for three years and brings nonprofit financial management experience to the board.

Herseth joins Minnesota Center for Orthopaedics

Orthopaedic surgeon Jonathan Herseth of Roseville will join the Minnesota Center for Orthopaedics Sept. 1.

The center is at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin.

He will use both surgical and nonsurgical means to diagnose and treat ailments affecting muscles, bones and joints, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders. He has special interests in treating sports related injuries.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School Twin Cities, Herseth also completed their orthopaedic surgery residency program in 2015 and recently finished his orthopaedic surgery fellowship in sports surgery. He also obtained his bachelor of science degree in biology at the University and studied at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and University of Arizona in Tucson. Herseth is originally from Roseau.

Herseth is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Minnesota Orthopaedic Society and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He has worked as a lab assistant while an undergraduate and has experience working on construction crews during college and high school. He has served in several volunteer positions at medical centers, clinics and on a mission trip to Belize. He is also a former pilot.

CRMC gains designation

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby recently achieved stage six status as designated by HIMSS Analytics indicating the organization recognizes the important role of information technology in providing safe, timely, effective, efficient, equitable, and patient-centered care for patients.

HIMSS Analytics used its Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model to track CRMC and other healthcare organizations' progress towards achieving a paperless patient record environment. Hospitals and ambulatory care facilities were scored based on their level of EMR adoption from stage zero through stage seven.

The model allows organizations to track their progress against healthcare organizations across the country and view all scores in the HIMSS Analytics® Database. Benchmarking reports compared CRMC's operations to peers based on IT budget, staffing and service levels. The reports also included comparisons of clinical application portfolio capabilities using HIMSS Analytics EMRAM scoring algorithms. The HIMSS Analytics has tracked the adoption of EMR technologies within hospitals since 2005 and within clinics since 2012 using EMRAM and Outpatient EMR Adoption Model. Organizations work to complete the eight stages (zero through seven), with the goal of reaching stage seven: an environment where paper charts are no longer used.

U.S. Bank ATMs accept donations for Red Cross Disaster Relief

U.S. Bank customers can now make donations to the American Red Cross at all U.S. Bank ATMs to help people affected by disasters like floods in Louisiana, tornadoes in the Midwest, wildfires on the West Coast, and countless other crises. U.S. Bank ATMs will accept contributions through Sept. 16. All the funds will go directly to Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Aitkin's Allen recognized as a 50 Plus Leader

Sylvia Allen, from Aitkin was recognized as AARP Minnesota and Pollen unveiled the first-ever Minnesota 50 Over 50 list.

The 50 individuals are being honored as accomplished community leaders who are defying stereotypes about aging. Allen has been selected as a community builder on the 50 over 50 list.

Allen is the founder and principal at Allen Consulting Inc., an integrated marketing, sponsorship, and events production business, which she started nearly 40 years ago. She also founded the nonprofit organization Sylvia's Children, which exists to help children in Mbiriizi, Uganda.

In 2011, Allen purchased and restored to its original stateliness The Butler Building, a historical opera house in Aitkin. She then organized The Butler Project, a nonprofit that utilizes the opera house for hosting community events, and for ensuring the economic enrichment of Aitkin. She also produces the weekly Aitkin Farmer's Market, the annual Harvest Moon Brew Fest, and various wine festivals.

"Sylvia is a shining example of how much Minnesotans over 50 have to offer," said Seth Boffeli, Interim Director of AARP Minnesota, in a news release. "This list confirms the amazing contribution being made by people like Sylvia. These outstanding individuals are leading and inspiring communities of all kinds, colors and sizes. It is a remarkable list that only begins to tell the tale of what older Minnesotans are accomplishing."

"Ageism is real. 50 Over 50 not only recognizes the accomplishments and possibilities that come with age, but by celebrating these leaders we dismantle wrong and hurtful stereotypes about aging," said Jamie Millard, executive director of Pollen.

The final 50 honorees were selected from a pool of 350 nominations that were submitted earlier in the year. Candidates were nominated in five different categories; Nonprofit, Arts and Culture, Community Building, Business and Disruptor. A ten member selection panel worked with AARP and Pollen to determine the final honorees. Go to 50over50mn.org to see the complete list.

Fritz joins CRMC

Nurse Practitioner Kevin Fritz of Rochester has joined the staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to support new pain specialist Dr. Joshua Horowitz.

Fritz has 28 years experience working as a nurse practitioner and registered nurse.

Fritz came to CRMC from the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia and also has experience working at the Mayo Clinic's Department of Anesthesia-Division of Pain Medicine for 11 years, treating pain both in the hospital and clinic settings in Rochester. Also at Mayo, he worked in the Quality Information Resource Center, Rehabilitation, and Neurology/Neurologic Surgery areas as well as the Travel & Geographic Medicine Clinic (Travel Medicine).

Fritz is an honors graduate of the Adult Nurse Practitioner Program of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. He earned his bachelor of science degree in nursing at Winona State University and also has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Mankato State University.

EVENTS

Range Disposal to host Business After Hours

CROSBY—Range Disposal Services for Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at its new business location, 5 Second Ave. SW., Crosby (directly behind Barry's Properties).

Business after Hours is a Cuyuna Lakes Chamber function for members of the business community and is also open to the public with hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, and raffle prizes.

As a courtesy to the host, advanced registration is recommended.

Fletcher Trucking to host open house Sept. 1

Shawn Fletcher Trucking, Leasing and Landscaping moved to 10545 Business 371, a couple miles south of Brainerd on the old Highway 371.

The business is hosting an open house from 2-7 p.m. Thursday.

Panel presents Employment Beyond Retirement

Lakeland Public Television and The Center will present Employment Beyond Retirement: Are you ready for what's next?

Members of the panel will make short presentations followed by your questions. The free event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Center, 803 Kingwood St. Brainerd.

Members of the panel are Sue Hilgart, program manager Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program; Marcia Ferris, Lutheran Social Service, program manager, Senior Corps: Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions; Dr. Stephen Frawley, organization development consultant, provided career transition services for individuals affected by the Brainerd Paper Mill shutdown.

NJPA to offer regional training

STAPLES—Participants with a non-education bachelor's degree from an accredited college may apply for a limited short-call substitute teaching license.

"We recognize the current shortage of substitute teachers in the region, which has added stress to our schools. We hope that this training provides an opportunity to increase availability and access to quality, certified professionals," stated Kassidy Rice, leader of National Joint Powers Alliance Education Solutions in a news release.

Kris Mickelson will teach the workshop and brings over 25 years of experience in education as a classroom teacher, a substitute teacher and facilitator. Kris is a former NDSU academic coordinator.

Topics Include: the substitute teacher's role in the classroom and district; basics of classroom management, instruction, and child development; effective communication skills; awareness of legal issues relating to students and your obligations; support completing the Minnesota Department of Education application for limited short call substitute licensure.

Participants need original transcripts in a college/university sealed envelope. It is suggested that they request transcripts as soon as possible and do not open the envelope, or it will not be accepted by MDE.

The NJPA will host this two-day workshop Sept.13-14. The cost of the training is $100 and lunch will be provided both days. Go to www.NJPAcoop.org/edregistration for more information.

Applicants sought for manager academy

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber is taking Applications for the 2016 Blue Ox Business Academy's Supervisor Advantage Program.

The deadline has been extended until 5 p.m. Sept. 8. This program trains business managers in the hands-on skills required to effectively supervise and motivate a successful team.

Through a series of four interactive half-day sessions over four months, participants learn the functional skills to be effective supervisors and leaders of high-performing teams. The program also reserves time to share experiences and develop a valuable network of local peers.

The Supervisor Advantage is limited to 25 participants and is an investment of $550 includes meals and course materials. Nonprofits or businesses with fewer than 10 employees receive a 25 percent discount. Through the support of Anderson Brothers Construction, scholarships are available to any organization.

The Blue Ox Business Academy is a partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chambers of Commerce and Anderson Brothers Construction. For information on applying to the program visit www.blueoxacademy.com or email Jenna Crawford and jenna@pequotlakes.com.

BBB Tips for Making Purchases at the State Fair

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota advises consumers to take things one step — and one snack — at a time.

"We love the excitement of the Minnesota State Fair as much as anyone," said Dana Badgerow, president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. "But it's important to remember the same rules you follow outside the fairgrounds should apply inside as well, insofar as performing your due diligence before purchasing merchandise."

BBB offers the following tips for consumers who attend the State Fair with an eye on making non-food purchases:

• Research companies for free at BBB.org, BBB Business Reviews have been optimized for smartphones. Monday through Friday, call 1-800-646-6222 to speak to live operators. BBB offers customers reviews too.

• Prior to making payment, get the company's refund and exchange policy in writing.

• Obtain the company's physical location and telephone number in case you need to return or exchange an item after the event.

• As with any purchase, do some comparison shopping before buying. Keep in mind, however, that the least expensive item may not always be the best value.

• Don't be pressured to buy.

• Ask the vendor if a sale price will be honored after the state fair.

It's important to note that the Federal Trade Commission's "cooling-off rule," which normally allows consumers three days to cancel a purchase, does not apply to the following purchases: at fairs; purchases under $25; goods or services not primarily intended for personal, family, or household purposes; insurance, securities, or real estate; motor vehicles; and arts and crafts.

If making a purchase where the "cooling-off rule" does apply, and the buyers needs to cancel a sale, sign and date a copy of the company's cancellation form, which they should obtain upon purchase of the item. Mail the form back to the company, be sure it is postmarked before midnight of the third business day after the purchase. Sundays and federal holidays are not considered business days. Otherwise, bring the form in-person to the company within three days of the date after the purchase.

