Business Notes - Sept. 4

NISSWA—MicroNet, Inc., provider of ChamberMaster and MemberZone, the market leaders of member management software, recently expanded its team to include Jill Haugene, Jake Dragovich, Caleb Johnson, Deb McNamee, Robert DeWolfe.

Haugene joined the company as the director of new customer success. She has 17 years of

experience in customer service in the electric utility industry. She is a graduate of St. Scholastica and has a number of ITIL certifications.

Dragovich works as a business development manager. His previous experience includes working as an educational software consultant. Jake is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a degree in business management/entrepreneurship.

Johnson joined the company as a business development manager. He was previously a software sales consultant and has a degree in relational communication from Bethel University.

McNamee works as an account manager. She provides technical support and customer training. She has previous customer service experience and attended Anoka Vocational Technical College.

DeWolfe previously worked in retention and customer service in the software industry. He

graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a bachelor's degree in sport management. He joined the company as an account manager.

Kjera joins Hair & Beyond

Trina Kjera joined Hair & Beyond, Brainerd, as a massage therapist.

She graduated from Lake Superior College and Duluth Business University with certificates in Massage, specializing in relaxation.

Satterlund joins Big Stone Therapies

Kayla Satterlund, speech language pathologist, joined Big Stone Therapies staff in Little Falls and Baxter.

Satterlund was raised in Spooner, Wis. She received a bachelor of arts degree in speech-language-hearing sciences and a master of arts in speech-language pathology from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Ataro joins Essentia Health in Brainerd

Dr. Peter Ataro, a hospitalist, has joined the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

As part of the hospitalist team, Ataro will care for patients who are hospitalized due to illness or injury.

Ataro earned a medical degree from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., and a fellowship in infectious disease at Tulane University in New Orleans, La. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and infectious disease.

Bjerga is new CFO at Lakewood Health System

STAPLES—Lisa Bjerga, certified public accountant, recently accepted the position of chief financial officer at Lakewood Health System, Staples.

Originally from Sartell, Bjerga has an undergraduate degree in accounting and economics from St. Cloud State University, and a master's in business administration and health care management from the University of St. Mary. She is also a board member for the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Bjerga has had several positions at Lakewood since 2008, starting out as an accountant and moving up to become finance director, director of revenue cycle, and vice president of finance and revenue cycle.

Bjerga, Motley, was also recently named to Becker's Healthcare Review of 'Rising Stars: 50 Healthcare Leaders Under 40'. In the nomination, it was stated that she has helped improve various processes by implementing revenue cycle efficiency programs, which have decreased errors system-wide, as well as served as project manager during two electronic health record conversations within the last three years.

Bye joins Big Stone Therapies

Laura Bye, speech language pathologist, joined the Big Stone Therapies management staff of the therapy departments in Staples, Little Falls, and Aitkin.

Bye will be a regional manager specializing in the management of Long Term Care and Home Health Therapy Services. She received a bachelor of arts and sciences in communication sciences and disorders from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and a master of science in speech language pathology from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Gangestad earns doctorate, joins Baxter Dental

BAXTER—A native of Brainerd, Dr. Justin Gangestad earned a doctorate in dental surgery and recently joined Baxter Dental.

Gangestad graduated from Pillager High School and north Dakota State University with a degree in Health Science Zoology. He earned a doctorate in dental surgery at Indiana University. Gangestad stated he enjoys the variety offered in general dentistry, in a news release.

Lakewood to Offer Midwifery in Browerville

STAPLES—Starting Sept. 29, Susan Corbett, certified nurse midwife, will be seeing patients in Lakewood Health System's Browerville clinic, 30535 241st Ave.

Corbett will be providing primary and pregnancy care for women, which includes annual physicals, Pap smears, general health concerns, and the treatment of yeast and urinary tract infections.

Originally from Topeka, Kan., Corbett completed her undergraduate work at Graceland University, and received her master's and certification in midwifery from the Midwifery Institute at Philadelphia College. She is a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives and the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

As a certified nurse midwife, Corbett has special interests in high and low risk pregnancies, primary and obstetric care for women ages 10-70, bladder support, hormone replacement therapy, depression, and all methods of birth control.

Kroll is newest medical provider at Lakewood Health System

STAPLES—Dr. Ryan Kroll, family medicine physician, is the newest member of Lakewood Health System's medical provider staff.

Kroll completed medical school at Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine in Charleston. He completed his residency at the University of Minnesota - Duluth.

As a family practice provider, Kroll stated he is interested in caring for the whole family from obstetrics and pediatrics to geriatrics, in a news release. Having spent many of his childhood weekends with his grandparents and extended family, he stated he learned to love the Staples area.

Kenna gains recognition

LITTLE FALLS—Mary Kenna, Live Better Live Longer, is the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce September Employee of the Month.

Kenna has been a program coordinator for Live Better Live Longer for the past eight years.

"Mary Kenna consistently demonstrates hard work,compassion, integrity and a genuine servant's heart in her job, as well as the many roles she serves in our community as a volunteer and leader," Kate Bjorge stated. "She infuses kindness as she helps connect homeowners to student work groups with the Day of Caring event. She has an amazing ability to bring along others in the work we do—connecting people and organizations with one another to improve our community—she's an amazing volunteer recruiter! Mary is diligent and extremely organized. She has a purposeful and very positive attitude each day."

"I appreciate the fact that my job offers me the daily opportunity to develop personal relationships, organizational partnerships and provide service to others in this community," Kenna said in a news release. " ... I am very humbled to be chosen as the Chamber of Commerce September Employee of the Month as I know so many others in our community who are equally deserving of this recognition."

EVENTS

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge to host open house Friday

Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge is hosting an open house with ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at its facility on South Sixth Street in Brainerd to celebrate an expansion project adding for a short-term treatment program.

Tours will be available until 4 p.m.

The expansion project adds living space for 29 people, classrooms, offices and other facility improvement for the Life Renewal Short-Term Residential Treatment Program. Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge opened in 2008 and reports incredible growth in Brainerd. The short-term (14- to 90-day treatment programs) are part of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge's mission to assist teens and adults in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life-controlling problems.

For more information, go to mntc.org or call 218-833-8777.

Boots to Business Reboot set at Camp Ripley

Boots to Business Reboot is a two-day training program that provides participants an overview of business ownership as a career vocation, an outline and knowledge of the components of a business plan, a practical exercise in opportunity recognition, and an introduction to available public and private resources.

Step one is the Introduction to Entrepreneurship course eligible to veterans of all eras, Service members (including National Guard and Reserves) and their spouses. This course is instructed by SBA and its partners who are skilled business advisors.

Step two is an eight-week online Foundations of Entrepreneurship course instructed by a consortium of professors and practitioners led by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.

The program is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Camp Ripley, 15000 Highway 115, Little Falls.

There are no registration fees or tuition for any portion of the Boots to Business entrepreneurship training track. All service members will receive textbooks and resources necessary to complete the program.

For more information, go to boots2business.org/Rebootapply/ or boots2business.org/reboot/ or call Thomas Osborne at 612-370-2356 or email: thomas.osborne@sba.gov.

The event is sponsored by Minnesota Central Region Small Business Development Center and the SBA Minnesota District Office.

LAHRA event set Thursday

A Lakes Area Human Resources Association event is planned 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday

Go to www.lahra.org for more information.

Chris Foley, PGA master professional. Foley is the owner and operator of Chris Foley Golf Schools and the director of Instruction at The Legacy Courses at Cragun's near Brainerd. He is also a head coach for the USA Junior National Team.

Prior to his present position Chris served as the director of Golf at The Members Club in Columbia, S.C. and spent 14 years as the head golf professional at Madden's on Gull Lake near Brainerd. It was at Madden's, that he founded Chris Foley Golf Schools. The golf instructional school was the only one of its kind in the Brainerd lakes area and under Foley's leadership experienced tremendous growth, a news release stated.

The Minnesota Section PGA named Foley its "Teacher of the Year" in 2002. In 2001, Foley was awarded a Specialty Certification in Teaching (PGA Master Professional), one of 50 nationwide and three in Minnesota. He is consistently among top three Best Teachers in Minnesota by Golf Digest Magazine. In 2005, Golf Magazine listed Foley at one of the Top Teachers in the Region. In addition, he was named to T&L Golf's MASTER CLASS of Teaching Pros in America. Foley was also the 2004 Callaway Golf Club Fitter of the Year. Chris is also a Level 1 Certified Hank Haney Instructor and one of six teachers certified in Laser Optics Putting.

Foley will be presenting key Ryder Cup Captain strategies of the past and present that resulted in wins and losses. Pairing highly talented golfers together and getting them to mesh is no easy task. In addition getting the entire team behind the strategy can be difficult and result in a lot of second guessing. Most recently Europe has won the past 3 cups and USA and Captain Davis Love III is under a lot of pressure to win this September at Hazeltine Golf Club in Minnesota.

Foley will be drawing from Ryder Cup historians, as well as referencing the Best Selling Book written by past Ryder Cup Captain Paul Azinger "Cracking the Code." Azinger was the captain of the last winning USA team eight years ago.

Lessons from the Ryder Cup can be applied to teams in organizations. Creating high performing teams made up of super stars with big egos can be a challenge and often time dysfunction occurs. Every company has their Tiger Woods and Phil Michelson. Finding ways to get these kind of stars to work as a team and not against each other is key. Also getting all team members and support members (like caddies) behind the larger goal is crucial, LAHRA stated.

Blue Ox Business Academy returns

The Blue Ox Business Academy's Supervisor Advantage Program with the Brainerd Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a second session in 2016.

Starting in September, Bruce Miles, from Big River Group will be welcomed back. Miles' energy, experience, and engaging personality will give participants real-life tools they can start using immediately, the chamber reported.

This program includes four half-day sessions once per month from September through December and is designed for active supervisors who have not had training specific to their role. • Session One, Sept. 14, leadership introduction and application.

• Session Two, Oct. 12, securing an accountable team.

• Session Three, Nov. 9, employee engagement and performance.

• Session Four, Dec. 14, teams and conflict management.

The group will be meeting from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber administration office. Breakfast items and a light lunch will be served at each session. To get the most out of the program, attendance at all four sessions is strongly recommended.

Applications for supervisor advantage are due by 5 p.m. Thursday. Class size limited to 25.

'Going into Business for Yourself' class is Sept. 15

For those starting and/or expanding a business, identifying problems is a big venture.

A "Going into Business for Yourself" class will cover: how to start the business, how to evaluate the business idea, assessing market potential, business filings, business planning, determining financial needs, and financing loan providers. It will also cover other services provided by the Small Business Development Center and the resource center available.

The class is 6-9 p.m., Sept. 15, at Central Lakes College, Brainerd campus, Business & Industry Center, 501 W. College Drive, Brainerd. Instructor is Jay Bock. Cost is $49. Additional business partner discount is $29 each.

For more information, email to customized_wk@clcmn.edu or call CLC at 218-855-8118 or 1-800-933-0346, ext. 8118.

CLC offers Cosmetology CEUs

Continuing education credits are offered with a cosmetology course providing information on Minnesota Laws and Rules governing the practice of cosmetology, safety and sanitation consistent with the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration Standards, applicable to the practice of cosmetology. (Prerequisite(s): Minnesota Cosmetology, Esthetics, Nail Technician Operator or Manager & License). This course meets the Continuing Education requirements for the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology.

The class is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14 at Central Lakes College, Brainerd campus, Business & Industry Center, 501 W. College Drive, Brainerd. Instructor is Mary Finnegan. Cost is $50.

Go to www.clcmn.edu/customized-training and click on "Browse Courses" for more information, email to customized_wk@clcmn.edu or call CLC, Brainerd campus, 218-855-8118 or 1-800-933-0346, ext. 8118.

More business notes may be part of the Business Extra section in Monday's edition.