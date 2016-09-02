Commentary: Should partners have the same asset allocation?

That is, we might say that you should have about 70 percent of your portfolio in stocks and 30 percent in fixed income. It's a simple ratio, and it helps give you a good baseline when evaluating investment options.

Getting to that desired asset allocation can be a little more complex. Many investors don't have just one account that they invest within. They may have a 401(k) with their current employer, but they also may have a couple of orphaned 401(k)s from an old job, a Roth IRA and a brokerage account.

And if you have a partner, the number of accounts you're investing within can quickly become a large number. This is why we're often asked whether two partners should have identical asset allocations, or if one partner should be more aggressive or more conservative than the other.

It certainly might be okay for you to both have identical asset allocations, but there are two times when it's understandable for you to take on different levels of risk.

One Partner Is Uncomfortable with Risk

In our experience, women tend to be more conservative than men when it comes to their asset allocations. Because of this, the woman in a relationship may be more hesitant to take on risk in her holdings while her husband may be more comfortable with a more aggressive asset allocation.

Let's assume you and your partner have an ideal asset allocation that's 70 percent stocks and 30 percent bonds. The woman may only wish to have an asset allocation that's 50 percent stocks and 50 percent bonds. If they're going to achieve a net allocation that's 70-30, the man would need a relatively more aggressive allocation, such as 85 percent stocks and 15 percent bonds.

Ultimately, two people can get to their asset allocation goal, even if they have vastly different levels of risk, so long as they're working together as a team.

One Partner Is Significantly Closer to Retirement

If there is a notable age gap between you and your partner, then the older spouse may want to air on the conservative side while the younger spouse can maintain a riskier asset allocation.

For example, let's say that you are currently 60 and your partner is 50. It's likely that you're going to begin spending some portion of your portfolio in the next 10 years. This may be because you're retiring and will need to spend some of that money for lifestyle, or because the government will force you to begin taking distributions at age 70.5 because of required minimum distributions. Because those distributions are on the near horizon, we'd want your money to be on the safer side.

On the other hand, your partner, in many instances, can't even begin to take distributions from their retirement accounts for 10 years without incurring penalties. Realistically, it's not unreasonable to think that the younger spouse for 15 years or more. Because of this, the younger spouse has a long enough time horizon that allows them to assume more risk.

When deciding on the asset allocations for you and your partner, you have to look at the big picture and you have to evaluate how sensitive you and your partner are to investment risk. But, ultimately, the biggest driver to weighing asset allocation is likely to be your time horizon. If you have a long time horizon and won't need the money you're investing for 15 or more years, you can afford to be more aggressive and, hopefully, achieve greater long-term returns.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of "Your Money" on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at yourmoney@wealthenhancement.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.